Sarah Jessica Parker in Divorce: See first look

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Danielle Zhu
November 17, 2015

HBO released a new photo of Sarah Jessica Parker, fashionably dressed on the streets of New York City, but it’s not for a Sex and the City reboot. 

More than 10 years after the show’s finale, Sarah Jessica Parker is returning to HBO for the new comedy series, Divorce

Parker will executive produce and star in the show from creator Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe). She plays Frances, “a woman who suddenly begins to reassess her life and her marriage, and finds that making a clean break and a fresh start is harder than she thought.”

Divorce also stars Thomas Haden Church as her husband, and Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam as her recently single friends.

