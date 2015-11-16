type TV Show genre Sci-fi, Drama run date 09/13/05 performer Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins broadcaster The CW seasons 14 tvpgr TV-14

Supernatural‘s Sam and Dean Winchester have come face to face with some of the world’s scariest monsters, from clowns to werewolves to Lucifer himself. But there’s an argument to be made that nothing’s more terrifying than a human weaing a paper maché bunny head, especially when that bunny head is splattered with blood.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode, which features the return of Sheriff Donna, Sam and Dean find themselves trying to get answers out of a bunny … sort of. The biggest takeaway? Only Dean gets to make stupid bunny jokes.

Supernatural airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.