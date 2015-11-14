Wes Anderson: James Franco Skypes Oscar-nominated director for film class

By Nick Romano
Updated November 14, 2015 at 09:12 PM EST
Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

One of the perks of being a celebrity teacher is bringing in other celebrities as special guests. When you’re James Franco leading a film class, that means people like Wes Anderson will pop up.

The Oscar-nominated director of The Grand Budapest Hotel Skyped into Franco’s graduate film class at UCLA. Anderson was in Paris at the time of the session, and Franco wrote on Instagram, “A wonderful Saturday morning amidst all the sadness.”

Anderson’s call from Paris came a day after a series of coordinated terrorist attacks struck the city. Celebrities continue to send their thoughts and prayers to all those affected.

