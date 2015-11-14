Wes Anderson: James Franco Skypes Oscar-nominated director for film class
Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
One of the perks of being a celebrity teacher is bringing in other celebrities as special guests. When you’re James Franco leading a film class, that means people like Wes Anderson will pop up.
The Oscar-nominated director of The Grand Budapest Hotel Skyped into Franco’s graduate film class at UCLA. Anderson was in Paris at the time of the session, and Franco wrote on Instagram, “A wonderful Saturday morning amidst all the sadness.”
Anderson’s call from Paris came a day after a series of coordinated terrorist attacks struck the city. Celebrities continue to send their thoughts and prayers to all those affected.
