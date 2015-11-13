How to Get Away With Murder creator Pete Nowalk talks Catherine revelations

November 13, 2015

How to Get Away With Murder

Each week, executive producer Betsy Beers goes behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandaland How to Get Away with Murder in her podcast, Shondaland Revealed — and each week, EW will have an exclusive first listen of the latest episode.

This week, Beers catches up with How to Get Away with Murder creator Pete Nowalk to discuss new character Philip, as well as the revelations about Catherine in Thursday’s episode. Nowalk also explains that selfie Annalise sent to her mom and teases soon-to-be-revealed history behind your favorite characters.

Listen below, and subscribe on iTunes here.

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

