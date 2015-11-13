Rooney Mara wants to return as Lisbeth Salander in 'Dragon Tattoo' sequel

The news that Sony is finally developing a follow-up to 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo accompanied reports that the first film’s two stars would not be returning. But as far as Rooney Mara is concerned, she’s Lisbeth Salander until someone tells her she isn’t.

Speaking with E!, Mara addressed the reports that she and co-star Daniel Craig would not be back for The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which will adapt the fourth book of the franchise, the first not written by the now-deceased author Steig Larsson.

“As far as I know I’m doing it until someone tells me otherwise,” Mara said in the interview. “And then I still might do it!”

Sony has previously declined to comment on whether Mara and Craig would be back, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter that both stars were out for this new film. A separate report from The Wrap also claimed that Alicia Vikander is being looked at for the role of Lisbeth Salander. Mara was nominated for an Oscar for her work as the computer hacker, while Noomi Rapace received accolades for her performance of the character in the original Swedish versions of the Millennium trilogy films.

Sony declined to comment regarding Mara’s statement. Watch her full interview from E! below.