Multiple attacks in Paris on Friday night killed at least 127 people, including at least 87 at the Bataclan music venue, where hostages were taken as part of the seige.

The attack happened as Eagles of Death Metal were performing at the Bataclan on Friday night. All members of the group were accounted for following the attack, though it was unclear if any crew members were injured or killed.

“Our thoughts are with all of the people involved in this tragic situation,” the band said in a statement on its website.

Sources confirmed to EW that Josh Homme was not with Eagles of Death Metal in Paris for the show. According to the brother of Julian Dorio, the drummer filling in for Homme, the band heard the gunshots from the stage as they performed and “exited as fast as they could.”

The Bataclan holds upwards of 1,500 people, and death-toll numbers have varied. CNN reported 112 people had died in the attack late Friday, but that number was lowered to 87 by officials, according to Reuters. Early Saturday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In addition to the events at the Bataclan, an explosion took place outside the Stade de France, where the French soccer team was playing Germany, and a shooting was reported in a restaurant, Le Petit Cambodge, in central Paris. A fourth shooting was reported from Les Halles, the biggest mall in Paris. In addition to the 127 dead, Reuters reported that 67 people are in critical condition, and 116 are wounded as of Saturday morning.

After the fourth attack, the French president François Hollande said he would close the country’s borders and declare a state of emergency.

President Barack Obama also made a statement on the attacks, calling the events “outrageous.”

“Once again we’ve seen an outrageous attempt to terrorize innocent civilians,” Obama said. “This is an attack not just on Paris, it is an attack not just on the people of France, but this is an attack on all of humanity and the universal values we share.

A Paris police official told the New York Times that the three of the four Bataclan attackers, all of whom died, were wearing explosive belts that they detonated as police officers advanced on them inside the venue.

This post has been updated throughout.