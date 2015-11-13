Image zoom Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Ever since America was introduced to David Hasselhoff over three decades ago, the 63-year-old actor was nicknamed The Hoff. Now, he’ll be known as David Hoff going forward.

He revealed the news Thursday in a YouTube video, also tweeting that the change comes as a “massive relief” for him. The former Baywatch star shortened his name on Twitter and the abbreviated surname also appears on his IMDB page.

In the video, Hoff even shows off a very official looking “Certificate of Name Change” to prove how seriously he’s taking the transformation.

See Hoff say goodbye to his old surname here: