Stephen Colbert mocks Starbucks holiday cup controversy on 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert tackled the recent controversy surrounding Starbucks’ plain red cup that has left some customers feeling bitter this holiday season on Wednesday’s The Late Show.

“Yes, they got rid of the Christian religious symbols like snowflakes and snowmen,” Colbert said. “I think we all remember the story of when baby Jesus was visited by the three wise Frosties.”

Earlier this week, Starbucks addressed the new, simple design, saying it was a way for customers to “create their own stories with a red cup that mimics a blank canvas.”

“In the past, we have told stories with our holiday cups designs,” Starbucks vice president of Design and Content, Jeffrey Fields said, in a statement. “This year we wanted to usher in the holidays with a purity of design that welcomes all of our stories.”

And while one patron (better known to Colbert as “Paul Blart: Mall Bro”) is hoping to stick it to Starbucks by telling every barista that his name is “Merry Christmas,” the late-night host has an idea for Starbucks on how to combat any backlash.

“Remember Starbucks: Christmas is the season for giving into any demand anyone makes on the Internet,” Colbert said. “Which is why I say don’t fight this. Give the customers a cup crammed so full of Christmas, they’ll be picking tinsel out of their Yule log for months.”