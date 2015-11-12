type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 122 minutes Wide Release Date 11/13/15 performer Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Melanie Laurent, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Arestrup director Angelina Jolie genre Drama, Romance

It’s not every movie where one gets to direct their real life spouse in a love scene. But while working on By the Sea — a drama Angelina Jolie Pitt produced, wrote, directed and stars in alongside husband Brad Pitt (in theaters Friday) — Jolie Pitt was able to do just that. “I’ve done sex scenes before. But this is obviously different. It’s the strangest thing in the world to be lying naked in a bathtub with an iPad that’s showing you the shot outside, while your husband is at the door and you’re directing him to come in and make love to you,” she pauses and laughs. “In front of a bunch of other men with cameras.”

By the Sea follows an estranged married couple (Jolie Pitt and Pitt) who check into a hotel in France in the 1970s. While the film features plenty of emotionally raw fighting between the pair, it was indeed a love scene that proved to be the among the strangest to film. “It was just so weird,” Jolie Pitt says. “I couldn’t get out of the bathtub to get to the monitor because the director is naked.” She laughs. “We’re artists and want to be free, but Brad — it’s his wife. He was on towel duty. He’d hold the towel over me. Love scenes are strange anyway, but when you’re doing a love scene with a person that you really have sex with? The only way to get through it was for us to all talk about the absurdity of it and make sure no one was feeling awkward. We made as many jokes as possible.”

