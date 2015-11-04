type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 77 minutes Limited Release Date 05/22/09 performer Sasha Grey, Chris Santos director Steven Soderbergh distributor Magnolia Pictures author Brian Koppelman, David Levien genre Comedy

Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film The Girlfriend Experience is being adapted for a Starz show, and the network released the first look at the upcoming drama on Wednesday.

The show follows a law school student who suddenly becomes immersed in the world of “transactional relationships,” a press release says — a.k.a. she becomes an escort selling relationships (both sexual and emotional) at a steep price.

The Girlfriend Experience stars Magic Mike’s Riley Keough and is executive produced by Soderbergh, Philip Fleishman, Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, Gary Marcus, and Jeff Cuban. See the teaser below, and watch the series when it premieres on Starz in 2016.