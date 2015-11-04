The Girlfriend Experience trailer: TV adaptation of Steven Soderbergh film on Starz

Starz
Ariana Bacle
November 04, 2015 at 06:45 PM EST

The Girlfriend Experience (Film)

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
77 minutes
Limited Release Date
05/22/09
performer
Sasha Grey, Chris Santos
director
Steven Soderbergh
distributor
Magnolia Pictures
author
Brian Koppelman, David Levien
genre
Comedy

Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film The Girlfriend Experience is being adapted for a Starz show, and the network released the first look at the upcoming drama on Wednesday.

The show follows a law school student who suddenly becomes immersed in the world of “transactional relationships,” a press release says — a.k.a. she becomes an escort selling relationships (both sexual and emotional) at a steep price.

The Girlfriend Experience stars Magic Mike’s Riley Keough and is executive produced by Soderbergh, Philip Fleishman, Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, Gary Marcus, and Jeff Cuban. See the teaser below, and watch the series when it premieres on Starz in 2016.

