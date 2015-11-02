If Woody Allen had spent less time watching Ingmar Bergman films and more time checking out gore-drenched horror movies, then his output might look something like that of Onur Tukel, the New York-based writer-director-actor who brought us last year’s bloody vampire rom-com Summer of Blood.

The filmmaker’s new movie, Applesauce (out on VOD and iTunes, Nov. 24) looks like a similarly strange venture and concerns a man (Tukel) who starts to receive body parts after talking to a radio host (the great Dylan Baker) about the worst thing he has ever done.

You can exclusively see the new red band trailer of Applesauce, below.