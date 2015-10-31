'Gotham': Mr. Freeze's wife, Nora Fries, to be played by Kristen Hager

Gotham type TV Show network Fox genre Crime

Superhero

Even the most icy villain in Gotham has a special someone.

Following the news that House of Cards actor Nathan Darrow will star as the Batman villain Mr. Freeze on Fox’s Gotham, his wife, played by Kristen Hager, will also join him.

The Being Human actress will portray Nora Fries, Fox confirmed. “Thanks to her smarts, sincerity and a lighthearted sensibility, she’s the only person who’s managed to connect with the otherwise emotionally cold cryogenicist,” the network said. “As her condition worsens and her husband becomes more desperate to save her life, Nora must make the ultimate choice: play the willing participant in Victor’s mad plan or sacrifice herself to stop the monster inside of him.”

Zap2it was first to report the news.

Nora was created for Batman: The Animated Series, and she was happily married to Victor before he became Mr. Freeze. When she developed a life-threatening illness, Victor froze her in the hopes of finding a cure. However, GothCorp cut the funding to his work, which propelled him down a villainous path.

Zap2It received more information on her portrayal in Gotham: “As her condition worsens and her husband becomes more desperate to save her life, Nora must make the ultimate choice: play the willing participant in Victor’s mad plan or sacrifice herself to stop the monster inside of him.”

Fox also revealed this week that B.D. Wong would recur in the series as Hugo Strange, the psychiatrist hired to run Arkham.

Gotham airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.