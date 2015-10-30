type TV Show Current Status In Season

The Kardashians are returning to the small screen sooner rather than later: E! announced Friday that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming back for its 11th season this November.

This new season will follow the lead-up to Caitlyn Jenner’s night at the ESPYs, Kim Kardashian West’s second pregnancy, and Kris’ relationship with her boyfriend, Corey.

A special titled Keeping Up: The Kardashians Rewind will air Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on E! and explore “the most talked about family topics,” according to a press release. Two other specials will follow, including one called Keeping Up: Kardashians Family Rules on Dec. 1 and Keeping Up: Kardashians on Vacation on Dec. 8.

See the premiere when it airs Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.