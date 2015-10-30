Image zoom Warner Bros.

Following the release of her latest single, “Focus,” Ariana Grande stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, ready to see if she could recognize a whiff of her own success.

The “Break Free” singer – dressed as a cute cow – was put to the test to see if she could identify her own fragrance, “Ari.” The only catch? She was given three men to choose from, but only one had used the perfume – and the other two were distractingly shirtless. (She did have a little help from Karla Kardashian, er — Ellen DeGeneres.)

Grande closely investigated each model as she made her way down the line, sometimes unable to recognize which part of the body she was touching (“What’s that part? That’s hard.”). Did she make the right guess? Check out the video, below.