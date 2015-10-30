Adele Live In New York CIty: Adele will perform at Radio City Music Hall for NBC special

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Jessica Goodman
October 30, 2015 at 11:54 AM EDT

NBC confirmed Friday that Adele will perform at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Nov.17, and the show will be taped for a broadcast, Adele Live In New York City, that will air Dec. 14 on the network.

She’ll also perform on NBC’s Today show on Nov. 25. As previously announced, Adele is set to be the musical guest on the Nov. 21 edition of Saturday Night Live.

https://twitter.com/_/status/660057082515857408

Rumors about Adele’s Radio City performance have been swirling all week, but the venue confirmed the booking Friday morning.

News of the stateside performances follow BBC’s announcement that it will air a one-hour special, Adele at the BBC, in which she’ll perform tracks from her new album as well as old classics.

Adele’s next album 25 is due out Nov. 21, and its first single “Hello” debuted online last week, breaking records on Vevo and YouTube. The album is already set to clear 1 million sales in its first week.

