Peter Sarsgaard to play Robert Kennedy opposite Natalie Portman in Jackie

type Stage Current Status In Season performer Gip Hoppe, Margaret Colin

Peter Sarsgaard is in final negotiations to play Robert Kennedy in Jackie, a film starring Natalie Portman as the beloved first lady in the days following her husband’s 1963 assassination. Robert Kennedy was the attorney general and JFK’s closest advisor, and his stoicism and Jackie’s grace in front of the cameras after the tragedy in Dallas steadied a mourning nation.

Jackie will be directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, who previously won some international acclaim for No starring Gael García Bernal.

Also behind the scenes is Portman’s Black Swan director, Darren Aronofsky, who will serve as one of the film’s producers.

Production is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Variety first reported the news.