Fox struck out at Game 1 of the World Series.
During the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game between the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals, the feed cut off for roughly 10 minutes. Play continued briefly, until it was paused while the network worked out its technical difficulties. Fox said a broadcast truck at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium lost power, and later apologized on Twitter for the inconvenience.
Google also issued an apology:
The technical issues also affected the teams’ ability to review replay footage:
The game resumed play after a short delay, but Fox had difficulty getting its feed back. Eventually, the broadcasters — Joe Buck, Harold Reynolds, and Tom Verducci — worked out of the international broadcast booth, which still had a game feed during the outage.
Fox later issued a statement on the interruption, calling it a “rare electronics failure.”
