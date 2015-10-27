Fox struck out at Game 1 of the World Series.

During the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game between the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals, the feed cut off for roughly 10 minutes. Play continued briefly, until it was paused while the network worked out its technical difficulties. Fox said a broadcast truck at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium lost power, and later apologized on Twitter for the inconvenience.

We apologize for technical difficulties with our #WorldSeries broadcast. We are working on fixing the issue ASAP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 28, 2015

Google also issued an apology:

We're so sorry about the outage in KC. We know it couldn't have happened at a worse time, and we're working as quickly as we can to fix it. — Google Fiber (@googlefiber) October 28, 2015

The technical issues also affected the teams’ ability to review replay footage:

Per MLB: Last inning, both clubs had a limited number of replay angles. Angles since have increased, others coming back. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 28, 2015

The game resumed play after a short delay, but Fox had difficulty getting its feed back. Eventually, the broadcasters — Joe Buck, Harold Reynolds, and Tom Verducci — worked out of the international broadcast booth, which still had a game feed during the outage.

Fox later issued a statement on the interruption, calling it a “rare electronics failure.”