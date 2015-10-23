Kelly Clarkson is having a son

It’s a boy for Kelly Clarkson: The singer revealed the sex of her next baby in an Instagram posted Friday. “In other news, River’s gonna have a little baby brother :)” she captioned a photo of her daughter, River. “We’re so excited!”

Clarkson publicly announced her pregnancy in August during a concert at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. “I was not planning on announcing this, but … I’m totally pregnant,” she told the crowd. After getting emotional during her performance of her next song, Clarkson apologized to her husband. “That was not planned. I just didn’t want you to think I was crazy or something. Honestly, I’m just so hormonal today. I haven’t vomited yet. That is a freakin’ win, y’all.”

See the Instagram announcement below.