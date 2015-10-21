type Movie genre Action, Comic Book Adaptations release date 07/06/18 runtime 118 minutes performer Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas director Peyton Reed distributor Disney Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed may shrink to the challenge again.

The filmmaker is in negotiations to helm the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp for Marvel Studios, according to a person with knowledge of the project. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Announced earlier this month, the follow-up film would reunite Reed with Paul Rudd, who played the ex-thief turned shrinking hero Scott Lang in the first outing, and Evangeline Lilly, who played Lang’s rival and eventual partner, Hope Van Dyne. Reed came aboard the original film after the departure of director Edgar Wright, who had been developing the movie for several years but clashed with Marvel over creative differences.

Released in July, Ant-Man received solid reviews and has grossed $455 million worldwide, on a $130 million budget (a relatively modest bill, by Marvel standards).

Plot details have yet to be revealed for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will be the first Marvel movie to feature a female hero’s name in the title when it hits theaters July 6, 2018.