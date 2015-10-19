Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer Daisy Ridley, Peter Mayhew, Chris Pratt & more celebs react

Lucasfilm
Noelene Clark
and Jessica Derschowitz
October 19, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Force was strong with Twitter Monday night as Star Wars fans posted their excitement (and fan theories) about the newly released trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The trailer (watch it here) — which featured original trilogy stars Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher as well as newcomers Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver, among others — elicited thrilled responses from fans of the beloved sci-fi megafranchise.

J.J. Abrams, the director at the helm of The Force Awakens, kicked off the social media frenzy with this post, alluding to the racist backlash over the casting of John Boyega in a leading role. “I don’t care if you’re black, white, brown, Jawa, Wookiee, Jedi or Sith,” Abrams wrote. “I just hope you like it.”

After the trailer aired, a handful of cast members were among the first to post their elation. Ridley cried upon watching the tease. (UPDATE: John Boyega’s reaction involved nodding, yelling, and jumping over a couch.)

 

Cast members Peter Mayhew and Greg Grunberg chimed in as well.

And it turns out Star Wars has a star-studded fan base:

And, in a display of Disney synergy, even Marvel heroes are excited about #TheForceAwakens:

