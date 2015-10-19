type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 12/18/15 performer Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher director J.J. Abrams genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

The Force was strong with Twitter Monday night as Star Wars fans posted their excitement (and fan theories) about the newly released trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The trailer (watch it here) — which featured original trilogy stars Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher as well as newcomers Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver, among others — elicited thrilled responses from fans of the beloved sci-fi megafranchise.

J.J. Abrams, the director at the helm of The Force Awakens, kicked off the social media frenzy with this post, alluding to the racist backlash over the casting of John Boyega in a leading role. “I don’t care if you’re black, white, brown, Jawa, Wookiee, Jedi or Sith,” Abrams wrote. “I just hope you like it.”

After the trailer aired, a handful of cast members were among the first to post their elation. Ridley cried upon watching the tease. (UPDATE: John Boyega’s reaction involved nodding, yelling, and jumping over a couch.)

Cast members Peter Mayhew and Greg Grunberg chimed in as well.

Wow! That #StarWars trailer was incredible! I still can't believe I have a role in that film. — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) October 20, 2015

And it turns out Star Wars has a star-studded fan base:

I think it looks absolutely awesome. So pumped for #StarWars ! Plus I'm down for anything with #OscarIsaac https://t.co/QKls0AEqhp — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 20, 2015

I just geeked out HARD for that Star Wars teaser. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 20, 2015

I was going to go anyway x — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 20, 2015

If you need to cool down after that trailer…https://t.co/xAdwDM2NnE (cc @ScottAukerman) — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 20, 2015

Wow! Who just saw that trailer? Yikes! Amazing. #TheForceAwakens — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 20, 2015

I'm in. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) October 20, 2015

Did anyone cry during the new @StarWars trailer? I did. — Kunal Nayyar (@kunalnayyar) October 20, 2015

A pile of feet, as we watch and rematch #theforceawakens trailer. Yup. We all love it. #starwars https://t.co/Zghj6uJGYe — Clare Kramer (@ClareKramer) October 20, 2015

Wow, what a day to be a Star Wars fan. So great to see such a positive reaction from an awesome community! #TheForceAwakens — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 20, 2015

I know we're supposed to be all things TWD but guys, #TheForceAwakens! How about it?! — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 20, 2015

And, in a display of Disney synergy, even Marvel heroes are excited about #TheForceAwakens:

What? Who gets emotional over a movie trailer? (sniff) #TheForceAwakens — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) October 20, 2015