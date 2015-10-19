Bradley Cooper might play a chef in the upcoming film Burnt, out Friday, but the actor has some real skills in the kitchen, too. He stopped by Monday’s epsiode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to show off what he learned from playing Adam Jones, a chef hoping to get a second chance at culinary success by opening a restaurant in London.

Cooper serves as Chef Ellen’s hands as they prepare some pasta and raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the process. In sitting down with DeGeneres, Cooper talks about his culinary training for the Burnt role, as well as the famous Oscar selfie he took with the talk show host last year.

Check out DeGeneres and Cooper’s cooking demo here:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC.