Ronda Rousey prepares for fight in Pokemon cosplay

Andrea Towers
October 15, 2015 at 02:41 PM EDT

How does UFC champ Ronda Rousey prepare for the biggest fight of her life? The answer may surprise you. 

A recent SportsCenter clip unveiled “Ronda Rousey’s training secret,” in which the self-proclaimed Pokemon nerd dresses up in cosplay to train for a match (and it’s so much fun to watch, the clip even reads our minds and includes an encore “recap” performance). Check out the video below — there aren’t many people who can make working out look good in Pikachu cosplay, but Rousey, as you might expect, defies all odds.

