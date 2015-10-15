How does UFC champ Ronda Rousey prepare for the biggest fight of her life? The answer may surprise you.

A recent SportsCenter clip unveiled “Ronda Rousey’s training secret,” in which the self-proclaimed Pokemon nerd dresses up in cosplay to train for a match (and it’s so much fun to watch, the clip even reads our minds and includes an encore “recap” performance). Check out the video below — there aren’t many people who can make working out look good in Pikachu cosplay, but Rousey, as you might expect, defies all odds.