Dave Grohl tells Foo Fighters crowd the band recorded five new songs

Between the beer chugging , teary sing-alongs , and the other crazy things he’s done while on tour with the Foo Fighters this summer, Dave Grohl hasn’t actually made headlines for his music in a while. But, according to statements he made during the band’s Austin City Limits set on Friday, that sounds like it’s about to change.

“You know what I did last night?” Grohl told the crowd. “We recorded five f–king new songs in your beautiful city.” The rocker also said that one of those tracks features “old friend” Ben Kweller, who he “bumped into” after not seeing him for about 16 years. “This motherf–ker walks in … and he starts f–king singing the most beautiful harmony to what I’m seeing. … We’re gonna give it to you! But not tonight.”