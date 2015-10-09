type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa G performer Scott Weinger, Robin Williams director John Musker, Ron Clements distributor Walt Disney Productions Genre Sci-fi, Animated

Even fairy tale royalty is getting into the reunion spirit this week: Several cast members from Disney’s Aladdin reunited on Good Morning America on Friday.

Among them were Lea Salonga and Brad Kane, a.k.a. Jasmine and Aladdin, who performed their romantic magic carpet ride duet “A Whole New World,” accompanied by composer Alan Menken.

The cast came together to promote the Diamond Edition re-release of the beloved 1992 cartoon, which has been trapped in the Disney vault since 2008.

The segment also included a sneak peek at some of the new edition’s bonus content, including outtakes of Robin Williams playing the genie, and the cast shared their memories of Williams.

Watch the video above to see the Princess of Agrabah and the diamond in the rough give their reunion performance of “A Whole New World.” The Diamond Edition of Aladdin will be released on Oct. 13, 2015.