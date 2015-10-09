Aladdin, Jasmine singers reunite for A Whole New World

Walt Disney Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
placeholder
Mary Sollosi
October 09, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

Aladdin

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
G
performer
Scott Weinger, Robin Williams
director
John Musker, Ron Clements
distributor
Walt Disney Productions
Genre
Sci-fi, Animated

Even fairy tale royalty is getting into the reunion spirit this week: Several cast members from Disney’s Aladdin reunited on Good Morning America on Friday.

Among them were Lea Salonga and Brad Kane, a.k.a. Jasmine and Aladdin, who performed their romantic magic carpet ride duet “A Whole New World,” accompanied by composer Alan Menken.

The cast came together to promote the Diamond Edition re-release of the beloved 1992 cartoon, which has been trapped in the Disney vault since 2008.

The segment also included a sneak peek at some of the new edition’s bonus content, including outtakes of Robin Williams playing the genie, and the cast shared their memories of Williams. 

Watch the video above to see the Princess of Agrabah and the diamond in the rough give their reunion performance of “A Whole New World.” The Diamond Edition of Aladdin will be released on Oct. 13, 2015. 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now