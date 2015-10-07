type TV Show genre Reality TV, Music run date 04/26/11 performer Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys broadcaster NBC seasons 14 Current Status In Season

Christina Aguilera is once again returning to The Voice: The musician was one of the NBC show’s original hosts along with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Cee Lo Green, but she left after three seasons before coming back for the fifth and eighth ones. After taking another one-season break, Aguilera will take back her chair for the singing competition’s 10th season.

She’ll join Levine, Shelton, and Pharrell Williams, who has been a coach since season 7 (both Shelton and Levine have appeared in each season).

“The coaches on The Voice continue to bring incredible energy, unrivaled musical expertise and a want-to-win attitude that makes for the perfect ingredients of a two-time Emmy-winning show,” president of late night and alternative programming at NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what season 10 will bring.”

The new season doesn’t have an exact premiere date yet, but it’s set to debut sometime in February. The ninth season is currently airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.