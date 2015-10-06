type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Jane Pauley, Stone Phillips, Hoda Kotb, Norah O'Donnell broadcaster NBC

On Friday, Dateline will air an exclusive joint interview with the nearly 30 women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against comedian Bill Cosby.

During the group interview, NBC’s Kate Snow will sit down with the 27 women, ranging in age from 46 to 80, as they share their “personal recollections of assault, betrayal, and emotional distress,” according to a statement from the network.

According to the release, the women will have the opportunity to address questions and skepticism surrounding their allegations, as well as the denial of the comedian and his legal team. Additionally, Snow sat down separately with an anonymous group of women known as “Jane Does,” who agreed back in 2005 to share under oath their stories of being sexually assaulted by Cosby, though the opportunity never came to pass. The host also talked with Gloria Allred, who represents several of Cosby’s accusers. Cosby has never been charged with a crime in regards to the claims.

“This is the safest, most accepted, group of women that we can talk to,” Lise-Lotte Lublin said in the release. “There’s nothing greater than that, and more healing, than to just walk up to them and be accepted immediately. And for me, it’s powerful and it’s beautiful, and I’m so glad that I have it.”

The special airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.