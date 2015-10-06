type Movie genre Action Adventure release date 02/16/18 performer Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis director Ryan Coogler Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

Marvel Studios has found a scribe for the King of Wakanda’s solo adventure. EW can confirm that Joe Robert Cole is in negotiations to write 2018’s standalone Black Panther film starring Chadwick Boseman.

The Wrap was the first to report the news.

Cole, like Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman, was a member of Marvel’s now-defunct writer’s program, established to develop scripts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in its early days. He was previously rumored to have written a draft for Inhumans, but it’s now unclear whether that’s still the case.

The news comes as a change of pace for Marvel, which had previously met with Selma‘s Ava DuVernay about directing the superhero movie. Ultimately, she passed, explaining that it wouldn’t provide the level of creative control that she needs. Since then, Marvel has reconfigured the project, deciding to nail down a finished draft before meeting with potential directors.

Black Panther is set to make his big-screen debut next year in Captain America: Civil War.