type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 151 minutes Wide Release Date 03/25/16 performer Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Gal Gadot director Zack Snyder genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy

The list of Fortune 500 CEOs includes names like Warren Buffett, Tim Cook, and Jeff Bezos, and now Lex Luthor Jr. has officially been added to that list.

Ahead of the upcoming release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a new Fortune “interview” introduces Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor Jr., the 31-year-old CEO of LexCorp who has transformed his father’s petrochemical and heavy machinery company into a tech industry titan.

“Dad named the company after himself 10 years before I made my unexpected entrance into his life,” Luthor says in the interview. “But investors seemed to respond to the idea of an adoring father building a legacy for his precious son. He used that to his advantage. It was a good shtick, and whatever else he was, he was a good businessman.”

The profile, complete with ads for Lexcorp (tagline: “let’s build a better tomorrow today”), positions Luthor less like a Gene Hackman-style supervillain and more like a Silicon Valley wunderkind, who eats at vegan food trucks and wears jeans in the office. Still, he’s world-famous for his collection of meteorite crystals, and he’s built his company on military contracts, warning that the world is on the brink of a crisis, and it’s approaching “like a speeding bullet.”

The story also reveals that under Luthor’s direction, LexCorp has become the second largest tech company in the world, just behind Wayne Enterprises. And while Luthor doesn’t explicitly call out Bruce Wayne himself, he does take a shot at the Wayne Enterprises CEO, saying, “It’s not a competition. Besides, I can’t hold a candle to those guys in the debauched billionaire playboy department!”

Luthor also launched his very own Twitter account, @alexanderluthor, and his first tweet was about the Fortune profile: “Father would be proud.”

Read the full Fortune profile here.