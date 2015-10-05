Another day, another milestone for Taylor Swift. The pop star’s “Wildest Dreams” video, which debuted at the MTV VMAs in August, reached 100 million views on Vevo Sunday.

The video features Scott Eastwood and Swift filming a romantic movie in Africa, but received criticism for depicting white colonialism. “Wildest Dreams” director Joseph Kahn rebutted the claims in a statement and said, “This is not a video about colonialism but a love story on the set of a period film crew in Africa, 1950.”

Of all five 1989 singles, though, Swift’s “Bad Blood” has had the most Vevo success. The video became the fastest to reach 1 billion views in July after garnering 20.1 million views in one day.