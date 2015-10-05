type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 12/18/15 performer Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher director J.J. Abrams genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, Luke Skywalker and Mickey Mouse became part of the same corporate universe — and while fans wait for The Force Awakens to hit theaters and for Star Wars attractions to arrive at Disney theme parks, a new “trailer” imagines if the House of Mouse traveled to that galaxy far, far away.

The mash-up takes the most recent trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and incorporates some of Disney’s most beloved voices and characters. Beauty and the Beast’s Belle shares screen time with BB-8, while John Boyega’s Finn uses the Beast’s magic mirror to see Rey (Daisy Ridley) and later gets a helping hand from Aladdin. Also, keep your ears out for James Earl Jones’ voice (as Mufasa in The Lion King) at the moment the trailer shows Darth Vader’s destroyed helmet.

Watch the whole video below.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — sans animated Disney characters — opens Dec. 18.