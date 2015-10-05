Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer mash-up features Disney characters

placeholder
Jessica Derschowitz
October 05, 2015 at 01:06 PM EDT

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
Wide Release Date
12/18/15
performer
Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher
director
J.J. Abrams
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy

When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, Luke Skywalker and Mickey Mouse became part of the same corporate universe — and while fans wait for The Force Awakens to hit theaters and for Star Wars attractions to arrive at Disney theme parks, a new “trailer” imagines if the House of Mouse traveled to that galaxy far, far away.

The mash-up takes the most recent trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and incorporates some of Disney’s most beloved voices and characters. Beauty and the Beast’s Belle shares screen time with BB-8, while John Boyega’s Finn uses the Beast’s magic mirror to see Rey (Daisy Ridley) and later gets a helping hand from Aladdin. Also, keep your ears out for James Earl Jones’ voice (as Mufasa in The Lion King) at the moment the trailer shows Darth Vader’s destroyed helmet.

Watch the whole video below.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — sans animated Disney characters — opens Dec. 18.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now