What a lovely day, indeed.

In an interview with Top Gear, Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller said that he has two potential scripts for the next Mad Max installment. Because it took so long for Fury Road to finally reach theaters — 9/11 affected the budget back in 2001, and heavy rain in Australia forced them to relocate the shoot to Namibia — Miller says the extra time allowed him to explore Max’s world further, and he wound up with two potential sequel ideas.

“In this process, we had dug down deep into the backstory, not only of the characters, but of every vehicle,” Miller explained. “How the steering wheels became religious artifacts and things like that. We ended up with two scripts, without really trying. We’re talking to the studio [Warner Bros.] about it as we speak, but which one of the two stories will happen next, I’m not so sure.”

But although he’s planning out the next chapter in Max’s story, he emphasizes that it’ll be a while before the next film arrives. “I want to do a small film without special effects before I do any of that, just to do it quickly,” he told Top Gear. “We shot Fury Road for eight months… that’s a lot. Every day in the heat and the dust, doing these stunts, it’s very wearing. We’ve got two more planned, but at some point in the future.”

This year’s Fury Road hit theaters 30 years after the last installment, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, premiered. Fury Road, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, has grossed almost $375 million at the global box office since opening in May.