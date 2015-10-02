type Video Games Current Status In Season

Activision has assembled another team of recognizable names to lend their voices and faces to the latest Call of Duty.

In addition to the already revealed Zombies mode cast, EW can exclusively reveal the voice actors for Black Ops III‘s campaign mode. As glimpsed in the story mode trailer earlier this week, Christopher Meloni will indeed be in the game playing John Taylor. The Law & Order: SVU actor’s character is a Special Forces Commander veteran who can easily gain the loyalty and trust of those around him, though as the story mode trailer indicates his more nefarious role, this may not always be a good trait for Taylor to have.

In addition to Meloni, Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff joins the cast as Sarah Hall. Hall was at the top of her class on her aptitutde tests, which caused her to be chosen for Special Forces training.

Also among the cast is Stargate SG-1 and Once Upon a Time‘s Tony Amendola as Dr. Yousef Salim, Days of Our Lives’ Sean Douglas as Jacob Hendricks, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives‘ Rachel Kimsey as Rachel Kane, while Farscape and Stargate star Ben Browder and The Unit‘s Abby Brammell are also among the voice cast.

These actors will lend their voices to the campaign while Jeff Goldblum, Heather Graham, and more will appear in the game’s Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III releases on Nov. 6 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Windows PC. Though PS3 and 360 players take note—the campaign will not be included in those versions.