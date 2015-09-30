Ranking *NSYNC's music videos: Which pop jam is the best?

God must’ve spent a little more time on Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake, putting the five singers together as a boy band. The pop princes officially formed *NSYNC on Oct. 1, 1995, when Bass became the fifth and final member to join the group.

Twenty years later, teeny boppers are celebrating *NSYNC Day on Thursday in recognition of that fateful day. In celebration, cast your vote for the band’s best music video by sending your favorite to the top, ahead.