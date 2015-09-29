comiXology to offer limited edition comics at New York Comic Con

When New York Comic Con arrives in a few short weeks, there will be no shortage of goodies and exclusives for comic fans — and comiXology’s got you covered. As a sponsor of this year’s Artist Alley, comiXology will be giving away limited edition print variants of their Submit comics during each day of the show.

Prints will be limited to 500 copies available on a first come, first serve basis. Included in comiXology’s giveaway are the Janelle Asselin’s Fresh Romance anthology, Farinas & Erick Freitas’ Gamma #1, Chuck Forseman’s Revenger #1, Natasha Alterici’s Heathen #1 and Art Balthazar and Franco’s Aw Yeah, Comics #1.

“The purpose of comiXologySubmit is to provide a platform that makes it easy for the writers and artists creating this diverse range of comics to share their work to a customer base hungry for diversity. Since we launched the program three years ago, we’ve seen an influx of comics that run the gamut of genres from romance and horror to action adventure and all ages comics,” said John D. Roberts, comiXology co-founder and Director of Submit. “We’re quite proud to offer a wide array of independently published and creator owned content and the list of great alternative continues to grow each day.”

“We love showcasing the diverse new talent in comics, which in turn brings new fans into comics, and it’s fun to get these books into print. These creators deserve attention and people at the con can get them at comiXology-sponsored artist alley and go home with a print and digital copy,” added David Steinberger, co-founder and CEO of comiXology.

ComiXology’s Submit, a digital and self-publishing portal, has become prominent in allowing comic creators to reach a wide variety of fans with their work, enabling them to share their creations on a larger platform.

“I reached out to ComiXology while I was in the planning stages for my Kickstarter for Fresh Romance,” said Rosy Press publisher Janelle Asselin. “From that day on, they’ve been supportive and helpful at every turn, whether it’s technical specs or marketing assists. It’s so nice to have access to a platform that’s embraced by the whole industry but not exploitative even for a very small publisher like Rosy Press. It’s leveled the playing field in a way that would not be possible for us at launch in any other format, and I know many other small publishers and self-publishers have found that to be true as well.”

Check out all the available covers below.

Comixology

Comixology

Comixology