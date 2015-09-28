John Stamos reunites with the Beach Boys at the L.A. County fair

John Stamos is everywhere these days. He’s working on Fuller House for Netflix, he’s starring on Grandfathered, which premieres Tuesday on Fox, and now he’s jamming with the Beach Boys again.

Stamos, who has performed with the band a few times over the years, joined them on stage Friday night at the Los Angeles County Fair, kicking off his appearance with some pictures of a young, steamy Uncle Jesse.

Back in 1988, Stamos played drums in their video for “Kokomo,” and appeared on “Forever” from Summer In Paradise.