A web series spin-off of a television companion series is on its way to AMC’s The Walking Dead universe, as the network has officially announced plans and a release schedule for a Fear the Walking Dead offshoot that will have reprecussions on season 2.

As first exclusively revealed by EW, this new series, Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462, will tell the story of a commercial flight in the early goings of the outbreak as a passenger is discovered to be infected. The first episode will debut on AMC.com on Oct. 4.

Every episode of Flight 462 thereafter — all set to clock in at under a minute — will then debut during commercial breaks throughout The Walking Dead‘s new season when it premieres Oct. 11. The episodes will also appear online.

Flight 462 is produced by Fear‘s Dave Erickson and David Wiener, written by Fear‘s L. Signorino and Mike Zunic, and directed by the show’s director of photography Michael McDonough. All of those ties to Fear are essential, as a surviving passenger of the web series will join Fear the Walking Dead‘s cast for season 2.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s first season concludes on Sunday, and The Walking Dead premieres on Oct. 11.