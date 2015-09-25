Leonardo DiCaprio just added another impressive feat to his long list of accomplishments: painting the Mona Lisa.

That is, according to Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, who accidentally attributed the famed painting to the actor rather than to artist Leonardo da Vinci. Smith did not acknowledge the blunder and continued his report on the research in identifying the Mona Lisa model.

Hahahaha! Shepard Smith just said Leonardo DiCaprio painted the Mona Lisa!!!! pic.twitter.com/fFTKFqn4k3 — Erin Stevenson (@StevensonErin) September 24, 2015

It’s an understandable verbal miscue — confusing the actor’s similar-sounding name with his 15th-century namesake. (DiCaprio’s mother reportedly named him Leonardo because his first kick in the womb occurred while she admired a da Vinci masterpiece in an Italian museum.) It would’ve hurt more if Smith’s mistake was crediting DiCaprio with an elusive Oscar instead.