Fox News anchor credits Leonardo DiCaprio with painting Mona Lisa

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Danielle Zhu
September 25, 2015 at 04:19 PM EDT

Leonardo DiCaprio just added another impressive feat to his long list of accomplishments: painting the Mona Lisa.

That is, according to Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, who accidentally attributed the famed painting to the actor rather than to artist Leonardo da Vinci. Smith did not acknowledge the blunder and continued his report on the research in identifying the Mona Lisa model. 

It’s an understandable verbal miscue — confusing the actor’s similar-sounding name with his 15th-century namesake. (DiCaprio’s mother reportedly named him Leonardo because his first kick in the womb occurred while she admired a da Vinci masterpiece in an Italian museum.) It would’ve hurt more if Smith’s mistake was crediting DiCaprio with an elusive Oscar instead. 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now