Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting are getting divorced

The Big Bang Theory type TV Show network CBS genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and tennis player Ryan Sweeting are ending their marriage after 21 months.

The two “have mutually decided to end their marriage,” Cuoco’s rep told People on Friday. “They ask for privacy at this time. No further statement will be issued regarding this matter.”

Cuoco and Sweeting wed on New Year’s Eve in 2013 and denied rumors of marital troubles earlier this year.

Head over to People for the full story. The ninth season of Big Bang Theory premiered on Monday.