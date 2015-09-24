type TV Show genre Reality TV performer Julie Chen broadcaster CBS seasons 20 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

The final 3 of Big Brother went on an emotional roller coaster Wednesday night. One was eliminated, another lost a close jury vote, and the third walked away with half a million dollars. How were they feeling less than 12 hours later? We caught up with winner Steve, runner-up Liz, and third place finisher Vanessa on Entertainment Weekly Radio (SiriusXM, channel 105) and you can hear those interviews right here and right now on the InsideTV Podcast.

Does Vanessa think she would have won in the finals? Why did she vote for Liz? Does Liz think she was robbed? Why did Liz let Vanessa talk her into quitting the carnival challenge? How does Steve think he would have done against Vanessa at the end? And has Steve stopped hyperventilating?

WATCH: EW’s Jonathon Dornbush disccuses the finale

Click on the audio player below to find out. Or, since we’re on iTunes, you can subscribe for free and take the podcast with you. No iTunes? No problem. You can also download the entire podcast right here. To send a question to the InsideTV Podcast team, follow us on Twitter @InsideTVPodcast. And to hear more interviews and television discussion and debate, check out Entertainment Weekly Radio on SiriusXM, channel 105.