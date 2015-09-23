Image zoom U.S. Army via Getty Images

Serial type Web Series

UPDATE: When asked if Serial season 2 would follow Bowe Bergdahl’s case, a rep for the podcast told EW, “The Serial team hasn’t confirmed their topic for Season 2 yet. Over the last few months they’ve been reporting on a variety of stories for both seasons 2 and 3 of Serial, along with other podcast projects.” They did not confirm if Bergdahl’s case was one they had looked into.

EARLIER: Serial, the spinoff podcast from This American Life that became a viral hit in its first season, may have found its story for season 2. (This news comes fresh off of a pretty slick Serial reference in the premiere of Scream Queens, which means we must be ready for the podcast to come back.)

Sources told Maxim that at least one of the two upcoming seasons of Serial will tackle the case of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the U.S. solider who was held in captivity in Afghanistan from June 2009 to May 2014.

The Haqqani network, a guerrilla insurgent group with ties to the Taliban, held Bergdahl hostage until five Guantanamo Bay detainees were released. But the circumstances surrounding his abduction have Serial-style elements of mystery. Bergdahl claims that he was kidnapped after walking off his outpost, which he says he did in order to make people aware of conditions on the base. (Rolling Stone first reported Bergdahl’s story in a 2012 feature). But on the flip side, soldiers who served with Bergdahl say that may not be the case, and that he left dishonorably. Bergdahl was charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

According to Maxim, Serial host Sarah Koenig and at least one Serial producer reportedly attended a preliminary hearing of Bergdahl’s case in Texas last week, along with Mark Boal, screenwriter of Zero Dark Thirty, who has reportedly been adapting Bergdahl’s story to screen. Maxim learned that the Serial team has gotten research and interviews with Bergdahl from Boal, and the magazine also spoke with two former members of Bergdahl’s unit, who say they were interviewed by Serial producers.

Head to Maxim for more.