Let us give thanks for the wondrous enigma that is Tom Hardy. We know the actor takes being a chameleon seriously: he’s able to physically transform with nimble ease — compare, for example, how he looked as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises to Ricki Tarr in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. We’ve gotten used to seeing different Hardys in Inception, Warrior, Lawless, Mad Max: Fury Road, and look forward to seeing new ones in November’s Legend and this Christmas’ The Revenant.

“I think it’s important that you always transform if you can. That’s what I was trained to do. You try and hide yourself as much as you can — that’s the key to longevity,” he said in 2011. “It’s also quite fun.”

Hardy is an accomplished shape shifter and, despite his growing fame, he’s also pretty good at keeping his private life private. (We do know — and enjoy — how much he loves dogs and is great at lip-synching).

But here’s a funny thing: it’s still not entirely clear what Hardy’s natural speaking voice sounds like. Judging from the differences you’ll see in these clips, his accent tends to wax and wane as he pleases. Perhaps he’s working on a role or maybe he’s just entertaining himself during the tedium that can be press conferences and junket interviews. But whatever the reason, take a look at EW’s compilation of Hardy speaking in interviews over the years and ask yourself: Do you know what Tom Hardy really sounds like?