type TV Show genre Drama run date 09/22/09-05/09/16 runtime 43 minutes performer Julianna Margulies, Chris Noth broadcaster CBS seasons 7 episodes 156 Current Status Off Air tvpgr TV-14

Vanessa Williams is joining The Good Wife in a recurring role for season 7.

The Ugly Betty alum will play Courtney Boalt, “an extremely successful, self-made businesswoman, who is potentially interested in backing Peter Florrick’s (Chris Noth) campaign for president. In the process, she meets Eli Gold (Alan Cumming), sparking a mutual attraction,” reads a CBS release.

“There are very few names you can put side-by-side that make you laugh,” said executive producers Robert and Michelle King in a statement. “Alan Cumming and Vanessa Williams are at the top of that list. We couldn’t be more excited.”

This is not the first time that Cumming’s character has had a fling with an Ugly Betty cast member. In season 2, America Ferrera joined the cast as Natalie Flores, a college student who worked as a nanny for Wendy Scott-Car, whom Eli Gold fell in love with. Seems he may be at it yet again with Williams’ character, who’ll make her debut in November.

The Good Wife returns Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.