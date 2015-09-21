The Good Wife: Vanessa Williams cast season 7

Matthew Wright
September 21, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Good Wife

type
TV Show
genre
Drama
run date
09/22/09-05/09/16
runtime
43 minutes
performer
Julianna Margulies, Chris Noth
broadcaster
CBS
seasons
7
episodes
156
Current Status
Off Air
tvpgr
TV-14

Vanessa Williams is joining The Good Wife in a recurring role for season 7.

The Ugly Betty alum will play Courtney Boalt, “an extremely successful, self-made businesswoman, who is potentially interested in backing Peter Florrick’s (Chris Noth) campaign for president. In the process, she meets Eli Gold (Alan Cumming), sparking a mutual attraction,” reads a CBS release. 

“There are very few names you can put side-by-side that make you laugh,” said executive producers Robert and Michelle King in a statement. “Alan Cumming and Vanessa Williams are at the top of that list. We couldn’t be more excited.”

This is not the first time that Cumming’s character has had a fling with an Ugly Betty cast member. In season 2, America Ferrera joined the cast as Natalie Flores, a college student who worked as a nanny for Wendy Scott-Car, whom Eli Gold fell in love with. Seems he may be at it yet again with Williams’ character, who’ll make her debut in November.

The Good Wife returns Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

