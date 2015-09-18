Image zoom CBS

Two years after making offensive comments on The Talk about natural African-American hair, co-host Sheryl Underwood appeared on the talk show to apologize, also revealing her own natural hair.

Underwood received harsh criticism in September 2013 after, while discussing a story about how Heidi Klum saved her biracial children’s hair, she replied, “why would you save Afro hair?”

When Underwood appeared on The Talk Friday, she began the show wearing a wig, but removed it before making her apology.

“I made some statements that were not only wrong, they hurt our community,” she said on The Talk on Friday. “I was wrong, and I wanted to take the time to apologize, especially in the forum that this discussion occurred.”

Recalling the backlash, she said people called her an “Uncle Tom,” among other names, but said, “I could understand that kind of language being used, because people were hurt.”

She asked co-host Julie Chen to read aloud a statement she had written. “I want to apologize for my recent attempt at humor that missed the target and hit my people squarely in the heart,” Chen read. “The way the joke came out offended my people and my community, which was not my intent.”

“There is a responsibility to being on TV, and there is a cultural responsibility when you make a mistake that really hurts people,” Underwood said after Chen had read her statement. “I am so sorry to my community and my people for hurting you. I’m asking you for forgiveness and I will work hard to make it better.”

Over loud cheers from the audience, Underwood added, “and I’m going to wear my hair like this for the rest of the show!”

Watch the video for Underwood’s full apology on The Talk.