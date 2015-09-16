Emilia Clarke clarifies sex scenes position, denies report

type TV Show genre Drama, Fantasy run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7

Emilia Clarke is setting the record straight about her feelings about sex scenes.

The Game of Thrones star dismissed a widely circulated Daily Mail report claiming to quote the actress at a party, saying the Emmy nominee “can’t stand” sex scenes and that they “should be more subtle.”

Taking to Instagram, Clarke explained: “I was followed into a party by a journalist who asked me a question about female empowerment and then quoted me entirely out of context for an outlet I didn’t agree to speak with. So I feel now, with the beauty of Instagram I should clarify my statements, if for nothing else than for posterity. In drama, if a nude scene forwards a story or is shot in a way that adds insight into characters, I’m perfectly fine with it. Sometimes explicit scenes are required and make sense for the characters/story, as they do in Westeros. If it’s gratuitous for gratuitous sake, then I will discuss with a director on how to make it more subtle. In either case, like a good Mother of Dragons, I’m always in control.”

Among her hashtags, “#bodiesmaybetemplesbutmindsarewhatmatter.”

The Mail story (which EW did not originally report given the attribution for the quote seemed rather suspect) also repeated a claim that Clarke told producers she wasn’t going to appear in any more nude scenes. The source of that was a 2013 interview with former Thrones costar Oona Chaplin, who said one leading actress on the show told producers she “wanted to be known for my acting, not my breasts.” But Chaplin never specified which actress she was referring to.

Thrones returns next spring.

