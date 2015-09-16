Charlie's Angels reboot: Who should play the angels?

September 16, 2015 at 04:15 PM EDT

News broke on Tuesday that Elizabeth Banks is in talks to direct an upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. The Picture Perfect 2 director would take on the famed trio for Sony Pictures, bringing new life to the classic 1970s TV series and its later iterations.

Originally played by Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith, the Angels were later brought to the big screen by Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore. Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh, and Rachael Taylor had the roles most recently, but their short-lived ABC series ended in 2011 after just two months.

So which three stars should answer Charlie’s call next? Check out EW’s picks below, and rank the list by sending your favorite three to the top.

