Charlie’s Angels may be getting a new boss. Elizabeth Banks is in talks to direct and produce a new movie based on the female-led franchise for Sony Pictures, EW has confirmed.

Fresh off of her successful directorial debut — Pitch Perfect 2, which opened to warm reviews and beat out Mad Max: Fury Road to top the box office its opening weekend — Banks is in negotiations to direct and produce a reboot of another female empowerment film.

The film is based on the 1970s TV series starring Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson as private eyes working for the mysterious, unseen Charlie Townsend.

A McG-directed big-screen adaptation in 2000 starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as the titular trio. The film earned more than $264 million worldwide, but its 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle was not as well received. And a 2011 TV reboot starring Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh, and Rachael Taylor was canceled after only four episodes.

Banks would co-produce the new film with her husband Max Handelman. She’s also attached to direct Universal’s film adaptation of Victoria Aveyard’s YA fantasy tale Red Queen.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

