An American Graffiti for a new generation? Cruise sounds like it has some shades of it. Director-writer Robert Siegel added Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl) and Spencer Goldman (21 Jump Street) to lead. Goldman will be Gio — who loves racing and women, while Ratajkowski plays the timid, adventure-seeking Jessica — who ventures into Gio’s seedy neighborhood for fun. Set in 1987 New York, Cruise‘s sensing is slated to begin on location this fall.

Scott Eastwood has found his action film complement in Ana de Armas (Eli Roth's Knock Knock), as she's added to the roster of Overdrive. The film focuses on two car-stealing brothers who head to France for greener pastures. Pierre Morel (Taken) is producing the project helmed by Antonio Negret (Transit) and penned by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas. Filming is tentatively set for November in Marseille, France. [The Hollywood Reporter]

