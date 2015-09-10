The Wizard of Lies type TV Show network HBO

Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, more than two years after they starred as a notorious, nefarious couple in The Family, will once again play a notorious, nefarious couple in HBO’s upcoming TV movie The Wizard of Lies. This time, however, they’ll star as Bernie and Ruth Madoff, with De Niro portraying the real-life mastermind behind the Ponzi scheme.

In the photo above (click to expand), the pair pose together, as De Niro sits sporting monogrammed slippers with Madoff’s initials. The film, directed by Barry Levinson and based on Diana Henriques’ book of the same name, covers Bernie Madoff’s career and the Ponzi scheme, along with the operation’s effect on the public and on the Madoff family.

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television and music.