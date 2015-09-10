type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 10/31/10 performer Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus broadcaster AMC seasons 9

Norman Reedus gets sent a lot of weird stuff from fans. I mean, a lot of weird stuff. I’ve looked through boxes and boxes of wacky trinkets, dolls, and other assorted objects he had stuffed in boxes in his New York City apartment, and he also gave EW a tour of his trailer and even opened some fan mail for us as well.

One of his most prized possessions has always been the silicone breast implant he received from a female admirer, and according to Reedus, it now has a twin sister. “I just got my second breast implant sent to me,” Reedus told us when we caught up with the actor during a recent EW photo shoot. “That’s two for me, on the show.”

Could Reedus now be starting a bonafide collection? “I just want to collect breast implants. I’m going to take them out of all the women’s bodies and just make a giant pile of them and lay my head on them. So, yeah — send more breast implants.”

By the way, in case it isn’t clear — he’s totally joking. For Walking Dead news, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

