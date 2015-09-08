A very familiar face will take over the hosting duties on The Biggest Loser.

People is reporting that Bob Harper, who has served as a trainer on NBC’s weight loss show since its start in 2004, will replace Alison Sweeney on the show’s 17th season.

“I know all of the ins and outs [of the show],” he told People. “And let me tell you, the weigh-in room is going to be a completely different ball game with me at the steering wheel.”

Harper teased that trainers Dolvett Quince and Jennifer Widerstrom will return on the show that will have a different tone when it returns in early 2016. The show is currently recruiting pairs to compete on the program.

NBC recently announced that Sweeney was stepping down from the hosting gig, a job she’s held since season 4 in 2007.

